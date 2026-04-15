A bus carrying devotees returning from Anandpur Sahib overturned in Punjab’s Fatehgarh Sahib district late on Tuesday night, leaving at least six people dead and over 20 injured, according to officials. The accident occurred around 10 pm as the passengers were returning after offering prayers on the occasion of Baisakhi. The incident took place near villages in the Bassi Pathana area of Fatehgarh Sahib district. Police said the bus lost control and overturned after reportedly developing a technical fault, eventually crashing into roadside infrastructure. Initial reports indicate that the vehicle was carrying several devotees, including women and children, when the mishap occurred. The impact led to multiple casualties at the scene, including the driver.

Casualties and Rescue Efforts

At least six people were confirmed dead, while 21 others sustained injuries of varying severity. Emergency services rushed to the spot soon after the accident and began rescue operations. The injured were transported to nearby hospitals for treatment, with some reported to be in critical condition. Authorities coordinated efforts to ensure prompt medical attention and relief. Punjab Road Accident: 4 Killed After Car Collides With Bus in Hoshiarpur Due to Poor Visibility (Watch Videos).

Bus Carrying Devotees Overturns in Fatehgarh Sahib

STORY | 6 devotees dead, 21 injured as bus overturns in Punjab's Fatehgarh Sahib A bus carrying devotees overturned in Punjab's Fatehgarh Sahib's while returning from Anandpur Sahib, killing six and injuring 21 others, police said on Wednesday. READ: https://t.co/wysXLJSW0T… pic.twitter.com/EcS0ufFw1P — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) April 15, 2026

Cause Under Investigation

Preliminary findings suggest that a mechanical issue may have contributed to the driver losing control of the bus. However, officials said a detailed investigation is underway to determine the exact cause of the accident. Police have begun collecting evidence from the site and recording statements from survivors to reconstruct the sequence of events. Punjab Road Accident: 3 Dead, One Injured As Roof of Bus Collides With Lantern of BRTS Tower in Amritsar.

Background: Pilgrimage Travel During Baisakhi

Anandpur Sahib is a major religious centre for Sikhs and witnesses large gatherings during Baisakhi, one of the most significant festivals in the Sikh calendar. The influx of devotees during this period leads to increased road traffic, particularly involving buses transporting pilgrims. Accidents involving pilgrimage travel have been reported in the past, often raising concerns about vehicle safety, road conditions, and driver fatigue during peak religious events.

Official Response

Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed grief over the incident and extended condolences to the families of those who lost their lives. He also wished a speedy recovery to those injured, according to official statements. Authorities said further updates will be shared as the investigation progresses.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 15, 2026 03:17 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).