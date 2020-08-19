Noida, August 19: A fire broke out at a substation of Noida Power Company Limited (NPCL) in sector 148. According to an ANI update, several fire tenders have reached the spot in order to control the raging flames. More details are awaited.

On Monday a fire broke out at the Parliament Annexe Building in Delhi. The blaze broke out on the 6th floor of the Parliament Annexe Building in the national capital. The fire was however soon controlled. Delhi Fire: Blaze Breaks Out on 6th Floor of Parliament Annexe Building in National Capital.

Fire at NPCL in Greater Noida, Watch Video

#WATCH Greater Noida: A fire has broken out at substation of Noida Power Company Limited (NPCL) in sector 148. Fire tenders at the spot; firefighting operations underway. pic.twitter.com/5vMIwN2l4R — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) August 19, 2020

On Monday itself, there was another incident of fire, which broke out at Crawford Market in Mumbai. 8 fire tenders rushed to the spot. The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained.

