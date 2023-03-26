New Delhi, March 26: Cases of fraud and cyber crimes are on a rise. In another such incident of online fraud, a 76-year-old retired Army captain was duped by a man who contacted him pretending to be a friend's son who had been arrested by police in Australia and needed money to be bailed out. The case was registered on March 20 in west Delhi and the cops have launched investigation into the incident.

TOI reported that the complainant, who lives in Tilak Nagar received a call from an international number on WhatsApp. A person who claimed to be the son of the armyman's friend told him that he had been caught by the Australian police and needed Rs 1.8 lakh for his release. The fraudster gave the elderly man a bank account number and requested him to immediately transfer money to that account. Online Fraud in Mumbai: Fraudsters Dupe Woman of Rs 11 Lakh on Pretext of Providing ‘Youtube Likes’ Job, Five Arrested.

As the victim was close to his friend, who was settled in Australia, he without discussing the WhatsApp call with anyone or cross-checking with his friend, transferred the money. Later, the septuagenarian contacted his friend's son for an update in the case and was stunned to realise that he had conned. His friend's son told him that he had never made any calls requesting money and that he had never been arrested by police. Fraud in Gujarat: Fraudsters Dupe Gandhinagar Couple of Rs 33 Lakh on Pretext of Providing Canadian Work Permit Visa.

The victim filed the complaint and police registered a case under the Indian Penal Code's Section 420. Further investigation into the incident is underway.

