Chandigarh, January 30: In an incident of online fraud, a woman was duped of Rs 10 lakh on the pretext of know your customer (KYC) details was reported in Chandigarh Saturday.

According to a report in The Indian Express, a woman resident of Sector 18 lodged an FIR reporting the cheating of Rs 10 lakh in various instalments from her account. The cybercrime cell is investigating the matter. Police said the woman received a call on her cell phone and the caller introduced himself as a bank representative appointed for updating her KYC details. Police said the accused sent a web link on the woman’s cell phone. The weblink was a remote accessing mobile application. The suspect was able to read, receive everything, which was available on the woman’s smart cell phone. The woman received a few OTPs, which automatically also landed on the cell phone of the fraudster, who applied the OTPs and withdrew Rs 10 lakh. A case was registered at Sector 19 police station. Online Fraud In Pune: 36-Year-Old Woman Duped Of Rs 45,000 By Cyber Fraudster Posing As Security Personnel; Case Registered

This comes after a senior clerk from the irrigation department in Pune was duped for Rs 1.70 lakh by cyber fraudsters. The victim was cheated by the fraudster when he was trying to cancel his credit card. The man called on the customer care number of the bank which issued the credit card. However, he came across a fake number. A complaint has been registered in the matter. Online Fraud In Pune: Senior Clerk Duped Of Rs 1.70 Lakh By Cyber Fraudster By Posing As Credit Card Employee; Case Registered

On the basis of the complaint filed by the victim, the police registered a case against an unknown person under sections 406 and 420 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). The money was reportedly transferred to one account. The police have frozen the account and launched a detailed investigation into the matter.

