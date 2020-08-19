Bengaluru, August 19: The fresh guidelines issued by Karnataka government for Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations will be applicable in Bengaluru as well, clarified the city's civic body on Wednesday. A day earlier, the BS Yediyurappa government in the state had reversed its erstwhile order barring the set-up of pandals and public celebrations on the occasion.

The Bruhat Bengaluru Municipal Palike (BBMP), in a statement issued today, said the Karnataka government's guideline on Ganesh Chaturthi festival will be implemented. The civic body will allow the installation of one Ganesh pandal per ward. Ganesh Chaturthi 2020: Sonu Sood Helps Migrant Labourers Reach Home Before The Ganpati Festival Begins (Read Details).

"Guidelines given by Karnataka Govt applies to Ganesha Idol installation in Bengaluru too. Only one idol allowed to be installed in each ward, idol must not be more than 4 feet tall. Idols installed at home should be only 2 feet tall, immersion to be done at home," BBMP Commissioner Manjunath Prasad was reported as saying.

In the guidelines released by Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa a day earlier, it was mentioned that upto 20 people at a time can visit the pandals. Celebrations in a restricted manner can be held in the temples and at pandals on August 22. The safety norms including wearing of face masks must be adhered to.

"It is the responsibility of every citizen to control the spread of COVID-19. I request all to celebrate the festival in an eco-friendly manner as per the revised guidelines,” Yediyurappa had said.

