The festival of Ganesh Chaturthi is just a few days away and the preparations have already started. Although this year the festival would not be an extravaganza affair considering the safety of individuals amid coronavirus pandemic, Lord Ganesha’s festival will be a low key affair. But Bollywood actor Sonu Sood is trying his best to help the migrant labourers to reach home and be with their families during this auspicious occasion. World Humanitarian Day: From Priyanka Chopra Jonas To Sonu Sood, Celebrities Who Are Popular For Humanitarian Work!

In an interview to a leading tabloid, Sonu Sood revealed how he is arranging buses and managing to send the migrant labourers home and be with their families for Ganesh Chaturthi 2020. He told Mirror, “Recently, some migrant workers who live in Lalbaug and behind the Siddhivinayak temple in Prabhadevi reached out to me with a plea. I organised buses for them with all the necessary permissions. The first batch of around 300 left five days ago and another batch will leave soon.” Besides helping the migrants, the actor along with his team are helping the stranded medical students return home. He stated, “We are also evacuating medical students stuck in Kyrgyzstan, Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, Russia and the Philippines. Till now, 11,000 have returned home through our initiative.” Priyanka Chopra Praises Sonu Sood for Buying Tractor for a Farmer, Says 'Proud of All the Amazing Work You’re Doing'.

Sonu Sood is like a guardian angel for all those who have been stranded amid this pandemic. From helping them reach home to providing necessary food items to helping the jobless finding a job, the actor is doing everything for the needy.

