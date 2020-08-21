New Delhi, August 21: The Supreme Court on Friday did not give relaxations for Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations in Maharashtra. Ganeshotsav and Vinayaka Chaturthi, the auspicious festival this year begins on August 22. On account of the COVID-19 pandemic, the festival will take place in a muted manner. Notably, many organisers have also cancelled to hold Ganesh Chaturthi 2020 due to coronavirus.

A bench headed by Chief Justice SA Bobde, while hearing a plea moved by Shri Parshwa Tilak Shwetambar Murtipujak Tapagach Jain Trust granted permission to re-open three Jain temples for two days in view of the Paryushan festival. The top court said that this concession could not be applied to any other temple or for Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations which involve large congregation. Mumbai's Lalbaugcha Raja First Look 2020 Fake Message Goes Viral on WhatsApp Ahead of Ganesh Chaturthi; Here is the Video That is Going Viral.

Tweet by ANI:

A Bench headed by Chief Justice SA Bobde said that this concession cannot be applied to any other temple or for Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations which involve large congregation. https://t.co/FLgVUwAqzc — ANI (@ANI) August 21, 2020

On Friday, the bench allowed Jain temples at Dadar, Byculla and Chembur in Mumbai to open for worshippers for last two days of Paryushan on August 22 and 23. The top court however asked temple authorities to observe Centre’s standing operating procedure on the opening of religious places.

Meanwhile, the 10-day Ganesh Chaturthi festival will begin from August 22. Due to the outbreak of COVID-19, the government banned large gatherings to prevent the spread of COVID-19. People are encouraged to celebrate the ten-day long festival at their home.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 21, 2020 04:49 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).