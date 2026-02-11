New Delhi, February 11: The Centre on Wednesday told the Supreme Court that Ladakh-based social activist Sonam Wangchuk, who is under preventive detention under the National Security Act (NSA), is “fit, hale and hearty” and cannot be released on health grounds. Appearing for the Union government, Solicitor General (SG) Tushar Mehta submitted before a Bench of Justices Aravind Kumar and Prasanna B. Varale that Wangchuk’s medical condition has been periodically reviewed and there was “nothing alarming” warranting his release.

Opposing any relaxation on medical grounds, SG Mehta told the apex court: “It will not be possible to release him on health grounds. It may not be desirable, either. We have given utmost consideration.” “We have examined his health periodically 24 times. He is fit, hale and hearty. He had some digestive issues; he is being treated. There is nothing to worry about, nothing alarming. We cannot make exceptions like this,” added the Centre’s second-highest law officer. Sonam Wangchuk Detention: Supreme Court To Continue Hearing on Petition Challenging Climate Activist’s Detention.

The submissions were made during the hearing of a habeas corpus petition filed by Dr Gitanjali J. Angmo, challenging her husband’s detention under the NSA as “illegal” and an “arbitrary exercise violating his fundamental rights”. In an earlier hearing, the Supreme Court had orally asked the Union government to reconsider the continued preventive detention of Wangchuk, particularly in view of his “not very good” health and advancing age. Sonam Wangchuk Taken to AIIMS Jodhpur for Medical Check-Up As Supreme Court Directs Urgent Health Review.

The Justice Kumar-led Bench had observed that Wangchuk has been in custody since September 26, 2025, and suggested that the government “give it a thought” on whether his detention needed to continue. Earlier this week, the top court had cautioned against granting further adjournments in the matter and had declined a request for more time from the government’s law officer. Directed that the matter be listed for hearing at 2 p.m. on Wednesday, it had told Additional Solicitor General (ASG) K.M. Nataraj: “You must understand it is a habeas corpus matter”.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 4 TruLY Score 4 – Reliable | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 4 on LatestLY. The information comes from reputable news agencies like (IANS). While not an official source, it meets professional journalism standards and can be confidently shared with your friends and family, though some updates may follow.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 11, 2026 03:43 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).