Mumbai's Lalbaugcha Raja First Look 2020 Fake Message Goes Viral on WhatsApp Ahead of Ganesh Chaturthi; Here is the Video That is Going Viral

Mumbai, August 20: The biggest festival of Maharashtra, Ganeshotsav 2020 is about to start in two days amid the COVID-19 outbreak. On account of the pandemic, the festival will take place in a muted manner. People are already disheartened that many big pandals across the city have decided to cancel their celebrations, including Mumbai's Lalbaugcha Raja Ganpati. However, there is one such message going viral on WhatsApp which says 'First look of Lalbag Raja 2020'. A video along with the message is also being shared where people can be seen worshipping a Ganpati idol.

Those who are not aware, Mumbai's Lalbaugcha Raja Ganpati Mandal took the big decision in the month of July to cancel their celebrations this year. The mandal instead decided to conduct blood donations and plasma therapy drives for all the 11 days. The decision was taken to avoid crowding amid the rising coronavirus numbers in the state. Lalbaugcha Raja Will Not Hold 2020 Gashesh Utsav Due to COVID-19 Pandemic! Twitterverse Welcomes Ganeshotsav Mandal's Move to Set Up Blood Donation & Plasma Therapy Camp For Ten Days Instead.

Lalbaugcha Raja is one of the most popular pandals in Mumbai, which sees serpentine queues where devotees eagerly wait for several hours to just catch a glimpse of the Ganpati. Lalbaugcha Raja will not bless Mumbaikars with his darshan and yes people are disheartened. However, this major decision coming from the organisers of LalBaughcha Raja in Mumbai has been lauded by devotees. The prudent step has made people appreciate the wise move which is needed in this crisis period. Maharashtra continues to be the worst-hit state in the coronavirus pandemic with the highest number of cases and the maximum casualties. Ganesh Puja 2020 Celebration at Home Amid COVID-19 Pandemic: From Online Ganpati Idols to Puja On Video Call, Here's How Devotees, Murtikars And Others Are Gearing Up For The Festival.

The viral message being forwarded is therefore fake and it is not the first look of Lalbaugcha Raja 2020'. On account of the coronavirus pandemic, there has been a tremendous increase in sharing of fake messages. LatestLY requests people to share and forward messages responsibly.

Claim : The message going viral on WhatsApp claims that it is the 'First look of Lalbag Raja 2020'. Conclusion : It is fake because this year, on account of the coronavirus pandemic, Mumbai's Lalbaugcha Raja Ganpati Mandal took the big decision to cancel their celebrations this year. The mandal instead will be conducting blood donations and plasma therapy drives for all the 11 days. Full of Trash Clean

