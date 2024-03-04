Trade union Verdi has called for airport ground staff to strike on Thursday and Friday of this week. It's the latest in a series of such actions affecting planes and trains.A major German trade union on Monday called on Lufthansa ground staff to strike again on Thursday and Friday, March 7 and 8, as it seeks to increase pressure ahead of another round of negotiations the following week.

Also Read | Delhi Budget 2024: Finance Minister Atishi Presents FY25 Budget With Rs 76,000 Crore Outlay; To Give Rs 1,000 per Month to Every Woman, Free Electricity Continues.

It said that staff should stop work starting at 4 a.m. on Thursday morning (0300 GMT/UTC) until 7:10 a.m. on Saturday in all.

Also Read | Madhya Pradesh: Rahul Gandhi-Led Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra Resumes From Shivpuri on Day 3 in State, Addresses Public Gathering (Watch Video).

Delays and cancellations are probable, with previous similar strikes disrupting flights and prompting criticism from Lufthansa.

What Verdi said about the latest strike

The influential trade union Verdi, Germany's second-largest by overall membership, has called two similar sets of strikes during four rounds of so far failed negotiations with Lufthansa in recent months.

It's negotiating on behalf of roughly 25,000 employees in the dispute.

"It is inexplicable to anyone that this company is about to announce a record annual performance this week, is going to increase bonuses for its board considerably, and that staff on the ground with an hourly wage of sometimes €13 (roughly $14) don't even know how they're meant to make ends meet in some of Germany's most expensive cities," Verdi quoted negotiator Marvin Reschinsky as saying.

A fresh round of talks are set for March 13 and 14. Verdi has said it will not return to the negotiating table earlier unless Lufthansa presents an improved offer in advance, a position Lufthansa criticized. Lufthansa had offered talks for this Monday, March 4.

More to follow...

msh/ab (dpa, Reuters)

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 04, 2024 02:40 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).