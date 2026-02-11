New Delhi, February 11: The Institute of Cost Accountants of India ICMAI has declared the CMA Intermediate and Final results for the December 2025 examination session today, February 11, 2026. Candidates who appeared for the exams conducted between December 10 and December 17, 2025 can now access and download their scorecards through the official website icmai.in. Thousands of aspirants across India had been awaiting the announcement, and this year’s results have drawn attention as women candidates dominated the Intermediate merit list while strong performances were recorded across both levels.

In the CMA Intermediate December 2025 examination, the top four All India Ranks were secured by women candidates. Krutika Singhal from Surat clinched AIR 1, followed by Khushi Gurbani from Jaipur at AIR 2. Chamundeswari Kancherla from Vijayawada secured AIR 3, while Gollapalli Thanusha Reddy from Bangalore claimed AIR 4. Mohit Tilwani completed the top five rank holders. In the CMA Final December 2025 results, Rishab Ostwal R from Bangalore emerged as the national topper with AIR 1. Lakkimsetty Vagdheva from Guntur secured AIR 2, while Dhruv Rastogi from Delhi stood third in the All India ranking. JEE Mains Result 2026 Date: NTA To Release Scorecards on February 12, Know How To Check Scores at jeemain.nta.nic.in and nta.ac.in.

The pass percentage data reflects varying levels of performance across groups. In the Final course, Group III recorded a pass percentage of 14.72 percent, while Group IV saw a significantly higher pass rate of 50.95 percent. A total of 22.46 percent of candidates who appeared for both groups cleared the full Final course. In the Intermediate course, Group I recorded a pass percentage of 16.10 percent and Group II registered 28.69 percent, while 17.77 percent of candidates who appeared for both groups successfully cleared the entire Intermediate level. When Will JEE Main 2026 Results Be Out? Step-by-Step Guide to Checking Score, Calculating Marks and Accessing Scorecard.

To qualify for the CMA examinations, candidates are required to secure a minimum of 40 percent marks in each individual paper and an aggregate of 50 percent in each group. The Institute of Cost Accountants of India, established in 1959 under a parliamentary act, is the statutory body responsible for regulating and developing the profession of Cost and Management Accountancy in India. Candidates who were unable to clear the December 2025 session are eligible to apply for the upcoming June 2026 examinations. The institute also provides a verification facility for candidates who wish to have their answer sheets reviewed.

Steps to Check ICMAI CMA December 2025 Results

1. Visit the official website icmai.in

2. Click on the Examinations tab

3. Select the Results link

4. Choose Intermediate Result December 2025 or Final Result December 2025

5. Enter your 12 digit registration number

6. Click Submit

7. Download and print the scorecard for future reference

With the declaration of the CMA Intermediate and Final December 2025 results, ICMAI has once again marked a significant milestone for aspiring cost and management accountants across the country. The strong performance by women candidates and the improved pass percentages in select groups reflect growing academic excellence and competitiveness in the profession, setting the stage for the upcoming June 2026 examination cycle.

