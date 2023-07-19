Ghaziabad, July 19: A man sitting in the middle of a road was killed after being hit by a car near the Rajnagar district centre flyover here, police said on Wednesday. A video of the incident, which happened late on Tuesday night, went viral online and police have booked the car's driver, Surabh Sharma.

During interrogation, Surabh Sharma claimed he was the "representative" of BJP Anoop Shahar MLA Sanjay Sharma, according to police. When contacted, Sanjay Sharma denied that he has designated any representative in his constituency but admitted that the driver was a distant relative of his. Uttar Pradesh: Man Crushed Under Rear Wheels of Truck While Trying to Cross Road in Bijnor, Disturbing Video Goes Viral.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (City Zone) Nipun Agarwal said that late on Tuesday night, a car being driven by Surabh Sharma, a resident of Mahgunpuram, hit the man, who later died in a hospital.

WARNING! Some Viewers May Find the Following Video Disturbing

The incident took place near the Rajnagar district centre flyover. Police are trying to establish the identity of the deceased, the officer said. Agarwal added that the man was taken to the Sanjay Nagar government hospital by locals. Man Electrocuted to Death in Mumbai Video: 33-Year-Old Gets Stuck to Open Electrical Meter Box, Dies in Nalasopara; Disturbing Footage Surfaces.

The car is registered in the name of Dhirendra, a resident of Govindpuram, the officer said. Police have booked Surabh Sharma under 304 (punishment for culpable homicide not amounting to murder) of the Indian Penal Code. Before taking driver Surabh Sharma in custody, police had sent him for medical examination, the DCP said. The MLA also claimed Surabh Sharma stopped the car and helped ferry the injured man to the hospital.