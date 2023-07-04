A man died of electrocution after his foot slipped while walking on the road and his hand went inside a roadside open electrical meter box. The incident took place in in Pragati Nagar area of ​​Nalasopara East, Maharashtra. A disturbing video of the incident wherein the victim can be seen getting electrocuted from the electricity box is currently doing rounds on the internet. The deceased has been identified as 33-year-old Ashish Sharma. Chennai: Youth Dies of Electrocution At Teen's Funeral, Two Others in Serious Condition.

Youth Dies of Electrocution in Maharashtra

क्या महावितरण की लापरवाही से गई जान? बीती रात नालासोपारा पूर्व के प्रगति नगर क्षेत्र में आशीष शर्मा (33) व्यक्ति की लाइट की मिनी पिलर बॉक्स में हाथ लगने से वह करंट की चपेट में आने से मौत हो गई। बताया जा रहा है कि वह वहां से जा रहा था और उसका पैर फिसल गया। जिससे वह गिरने की… pic.twitter.com/XAD9TSRBYW — Pravin Pandey - प्रवीण पाण्डेय (@pravin_news) July 3, 2023

