Goa Fisheries Permits Selling of Fish During Lockdown, Govt Prefers With Home Delivery

Fish (Photo Credits: Pixabay)

Panaji, April 6: Goans may get their fish home delivered, with the state government keen on cracking down on open sale of fish which often leads to fish aficionados abandoning social distancing norms.

In an advisory issued by the state government's Directorate of Fisheries on Monday, sale of fish has also been allowed through fishing co-operative societies, while it also bans "open sale" of fishes, including in wet markets.

"As per the circular, all are directed to maintain social distancing while conducting retail sale of fish. Proper hygiene and sanitary precautions shall be taken into consideration by the respective society while sale of fish is conducted," the advisory states.

"Open sale and any crowding during the sale of fish shall not be permitted. Home delivery of the material shall be given preference. The vehicle operators to be sanitized regarding the above advisory," it added.

Chief Minister Pramod Sawant has repeatedly urged people not to throng fish markets and maintain social distancing while buying fish, which is a part of the state's staple diet.