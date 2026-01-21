Stocks to Buy or Sell Today, January 21, 2026: Persistent Systems and DCM Shriram Among Shares That May Remain in Spotlight on Wednesday

Panaji, January 21: The Goa government has announced an ambitious plan to develop a dedicated "Ghat Aarti" at Narve, aimed at transforming the historic village into a major spiritual and cultural tourism destination. Scheduled for completion by May 2026, the project is designed to mirror the grand riverside ceremonies seen in North Indian pilgrimage sites like Varanasi and Rishikesh.

Narve, located in the Bicholim taluka, is home to the ancient and archaeologically significant Saptakoteshwar Temple. The development project will involve the beautification of the temple’s existing riverfront and the installation of specialized infrastructure to support regular evening aarti ceremonies. By integrating spiritual rituals with the scenic beauty of the Mandovi River, the state hopes to attract a new segment of domestic and international travelers interested in India’s cultural traditions. Bihar Bhawan in Mumbai: Nitish Kumar Govt To Construct INR 314 Crore Building in Port Trust Area, Check Details.

Goa To Develop ‘Ghat Aarti’ at Narve: Infrastructure and Development Plans

The project includes the construction of tiered seating for pilgrims and tourists, enhanced lighting systems, and improved pedestrian access to the riverbank. Authorities have emphasized that the development will be sensitive to the existing ecosystem, ensuring that the natural beauty of the Narve ghats is preserved while adding modern amenities.

In addition to the physical infrastructure, the government is working on improving the connectivity to Narve. Upgraded roads and signage are expected to facilitate easier travel from the North Goa coastal belt, making it a viable day-trip destination for tourists staying in traditional holiday hubs. Sara Tendulkar’s Goa Viral Video Sparks Debate: The Rules of Public Drinking in Goa and Why Celebs Face the Heat.

Spiritual Significance of Narve

Narve holds deep historical roots, particularly due to the Saptakoteshwar Temple, which was originally built by the Kadamba dynasty and later reconstructed by Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. The temple is considered one of the most sacred sites in the state, and the introduction of a formal ‘Ghat Aarti’ is seen as a way to honor its long-standing religious importance.

Local stakeholders believe that the project will provide a significant boost to the village economy. By establishing a recurring cultural event, the initiative is expected to create opportunities for local vendors, tour guides, and small-scale hospitality businesses within the Bicholim region.

The "Ghat Aarti" project is a key component of the Goa Tourism Department's "Hinterland Tourism" policy. State officials have recently prioritised the promotion of temples, waterfalls, and eco-tourism sites to reduce the environmental pressure on the overcrowded coastline.

If successful, the Narve project may serve as a blueprint for similar spiritual attractions across other riverfronts in Goa. The government aims to officially inaugurate the site in early May 2026, positioning it as a centerpiece for the state’s cultural calendar during the upcoming season.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (Goa Herald), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 21, 2026 02:01 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).