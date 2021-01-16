Panaji, January 16: Leaders across the political spectrum extended wishes to people of Goa on the occasion of Goa Opinion Poll Day 2021. The Opinion Poll defined decided Goa's unique identity. On this day, tributes are paid to Dr Jack De Sequeira and other unsung heroes who fought for Goa's freedom and struggled towards maintaining the identity and integrity of Goa and its people. Every year, people of Goa celebrate the Opinion Poll Day or ‘Asmitai Dis’ (Identity Day) on January 16. On this day in 1967, the people of Goa voted against merging with Maharashtra and chose to remain a Union Territory. Hence, this day holds a great significance and is remembered as the Identity Day.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal took to Twitter and lauded all the leaders who fought to retain Goa's identity. "Greetings to people of Goa on the occasion of Goa Opinion Poll Day. My respects and salute to all the tallest leaders of Goa who fought to retain Goa's identity", he tweeted.

Here's the tweet by Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal:

Greetings to people of Goa on the occasion of #GoaOpinionPollDay. My respects and salute to all the tallest leaders of Goa who fought to retain Goa's identity. — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) January 16, 2021

Goa Minister Jennifer Monserrate also wished people of her state on the occasion of 53rd Goa Opinion Poll Day. Monserrate took to Twitter and said, "Here's to wishing all my beloved Goans a very Happy 53rd Goa Opinion Poll Day. On this historic day, Goa remains indebted to the very noble efforts of Dr. Jackde Sequeira who strove towards maintaining the identity & integrity of our state and its people!".

Here's the tweet:

Here's to wishing all my beloved #Goans a very Happy 53rd #GoaOpinionPollDay. On this historic day, #Goa remains indebted to the very noble efforts of Dr. #JackdeSequeira who strove towards maintaining the identity & integrity of our state and its people! pic.twitter.com/CzB7IcreTT — Jennifer Monserrate (@SmtJMOfficial) January 16, 2020

Vijai Sardesai, former Deputy Chief Minister of Goa also extended warm wishes to people of Goa. "The Opinion Poll Day -16th Jan for us is undoubtedly about Identity ! We Goa forward party have relit the fire that was allowed to die by successive govts", the tweet read.

Here's the tweet:

Happy #OpinionPollDay to all #Goenkars ! Celebrate independent India’s only referendum with a pledge to unitedly #SaveGoaNow from a Govt that doesn’t bother about our identity, our #asmitai ! Salute #DrJackdeSequeira & all those who fought against merger of Goa into Maharashtra ! pic.twitter.com/3aijEMOKhk — Vijai Sardesai (@VijaiSardesai) January 16, 2021

As per history, the Goa Opinion Poll was a referendum held in the state on January 16, 1967, to decide the future of the Union Territory of Goa, Daman and Diu within the Union. The referendum offered the people of Goa a choice between continuing as a union territory or merging with the state of Maharashtra. It is the only referendum to have been held in independent India. The people of Goa voted against the merger and Goa continued to be a union territory. Subsequently, in 1987, Goa became a full-fledged state within the Indian Union.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 16, 2021 02:05 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).