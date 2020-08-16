Hyderabad, Aug 16: The water level in the Godavari river at Bhadrachalam in Telangana was rising close to the danger mark on Sunday as heavy rains continued to lash parts of the state, creating flood-like situation in some districts.

Central Water Commission (CWC) officials issued an alert as the water level in Godavari rose alarmingly. They said the level at Bhadrachalam could reach the danger mark on Sunday night.

The river was in spate thanks to incessant rains in the catchment areas. Irrigation officials on Sunday issued a second flood warning signal at Bhadrachalam as the water level crossed 48.1 feet in the morning. By afternoon, the level rose to 52 feet.

If the water level crosses 53 feet at Bhadrachalam, a third flood warning signal will be issued.

According to CWC records, the water level in Godavari last rose to the danger mark in 1986. The level on August 1986 was 56.6 feet.

Officials said water level was rising at Bhadrachalam due to huge inflows from upstream including at Warangal, Karimnagar and Adilabad districts.

People in low-lying areas were alerted to move to safe places. A state-level control room was set up to monitor the situation. People may contact the control room at 040-23450624.

Meanwhile, incessant rains inundated low-lying areas in some districts. The streams and rivulets were overflowing while water was gushing out of filled-up tanks.

Several colonies in Warangal town remained inundated for the second day. People in the affected areas were moved to relief camps.

A truck driver was feared washed away in Siddipet district. The truck was swept away in the water of a stream that flooded the road near Basavapur village. The driver jumped off the lorry and held on to a bush but could not withstand the force of the water. Expert swimmers and a helicopter were deployed to rescue him.

With the Met office forecasting more rains, the government has sounded an alert.

Chief Minister K. Chandrashekhar Rao directed the officials concerned to be on high alert due to the heavy rains and flood situation.

He spoke to Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar, Director General of Police Mahender Reddy and the ministers.

KCR instructed the ministers to stay put in their respective districts, coordinate with the collectors and police officials on a regular basis.

On the instructions from the CM, the officials have kept two helicopters ready and they will be utilised to rescue people stranded in the floodwaters.

Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar held a teleconference with the district collectors and took stock of the arrangements put in place for handling the situation arising out of incessant rains and floods in the state over the past few days.

He asked the collectors to be on high alert as there were indications that the rains were likely to continue for a few more days. He asked all the officials to remain in headquarters, work in close coordination and ensure that no loss of lives or property takes place in the state.

The Chief Secretary urged the District Collectors to set up round-the-clock control rooms in their districts to maintain a close watch.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 16, 2020 04:15 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).