Mumbai, August 24: Gold and silver prices slipped today in the Indian markets. On MCX, October gold futures were down 0.3 percent to Rs 51,865 per 10 gram. September silver futures on MCX fell nearly 1 percent to Rs 66,426 per kg, according to a Livemint report.

Talking about how gold performed in the global markets, gold prices moved lower amid a steady US dollar. Spot gold was down 0.3 percent to $1,934.13 per ounce by 0317 GMT after hitting a one-week low of $1,910.99 on Friday

All eyes are on the Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell's speech at Jackson Hole later this week for more clues on the direction of US monetary policy. According to Good Returns.com, the price of a 10-gram 24 carat gold in Mumbai is at Rs 51,970. In Bangalore, the price of 24-carat gold was at Rs 54,020. On the other hand, people in the national capital will have to spend Rs 51,020 for a 10-gram gold.

