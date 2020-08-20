New Delhi, August 20: Tech giant Google on Wednesday expanded its jobs app, called Kormo Jobs, to India. With this expansion, Google is aiming to offer a helping hand to millions looking for entry-level roles in companies. Earlier, Google had launched the employment application in 2018, beginning with Bangladesh and expanded it to Indonesia.

According to a report by Tech Crunch, Google in 2019 made Kormo available in India under the brand Jobs as a Spot on Google Pay app. Following the step, a number of firms, including Zomato and Dunzo — a Bangalore-based startup -- had posted over million verified jobs on the platform. Google Launches 'Kormo Jobs' Android App in India to Help Job Seekers.

Google Regional Manager and Operations Lead (Kormo Jobs) Bickey Russell said, "Encouraged by this momentum and to lend support to employment efforts in a post-pandemic world, we are bringing our Kormo Jobs Android app to India to help even more job seekers discover and apply for jobs across India with an additional gateway."

He also added that the Job Spot on Google Pay will be rebranded to Kormo Jobs and create a consistent experience for users. He was of the opinion that with this new app, both job seekers will not only identify entry-level job opportunities but also learn new skills and create CVs.

