Govt Allows Companies to Use Pre-Printed Packaging Material Till September Amid COVID-19 Outbreak, Move Expected to Benefit Several Sectors in India

New Delhi, April 28: In view of the coronavirus situation, the Consumer Affairs Ministry has allowed companies to use till September their inventories of packaging materials or wrappers with the pre-printed manufacturing date. However, manufacturers will have to stamp or put stickers declaring details of the correct month and year of manufacturing and packing on the pre-packaged products.

As a result of the lockdown imposed to curb the spread of the novel coronavirus, the manufacturing activities have come to a grinding halt. The government order added that the relaxation will be applicable to those manufacturers or packers who have to declare the month and year of manufacturing and packing under the Legal Metrology (Packaged Commodities) Rules, 2011. India's COVID-19 Count Rises to 31,332, Death Toll Crosses 1000 Mark.

According to an Economic Times report, several sectors like FMCG, pharmaceutical and others are expected to benefit from this. Under the law, in normal circumstances, relabelling or putting stickers on earlier dates are not permitted. The existing pre-printed packaging material could not be utilized on account of COVID-19 crisis.

India is currently in the middle of the second phase of the lockdown which is expected to get over on May 3. However, the Chief Ministers of all the states have asked for an extension in the lockdown in view of the rising coronavirus numbers. Due to the lockdown, several sectors have come to a halt and are facing huge losses amid the coronavirus outbreak.

(With additional inputs from PTI)