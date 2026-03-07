Mumbai, March 7: Alphabet Inc., the parent company of Google, has approved a new triennial compensation package for Chief Executive Officer Sundar Pichai that could be worth as much as USD 692 million (Rs 63,61,79,82,000) over the next three years. The deal, disclosed in recent regulatory filings, arrives as Pichai's personal net worth is estimated to have climbed to USD 1.5 billion, driven by a surge in the tech giant’s market valuation and its strategic pivot toward artificial intelligence.

The new pay agreement, effective as of March 2026, maintains Pichai's annual base salary at USD 2 million - a figure that has remained unchanged since 2020. However, the vast majority of the potential USD 692 million package is tied to performance-based equity. Google CEO Sundar Pichai’s Pay Package Raised to USD 692 Million Over Next 3 Years: Report.

Breakup of Sundar Pichai's USD 692 Million Pay Package

The structure includes USD 126 million in Alphabet performance stock units (PSUs) linked to total shareholder return, alongside USD 84 million in restricted stock units that vest monthly. Notably, the board has introduced new incentives tied to Alphabet’s "Other Bets". Pichai is eligible for approximately USD 130 million in Waymo stock and USD 45 million in Wing Aviation shares, contingent on the growth and operational milestones of these autonomous driving and delivery ventures.

Surge in Alphabet's Market Valuation and Sundar Pichai's Net Worth

Under Pichai’s decade-long leadership, Alphabet's market capitalisation has grown nearly sevenfold, recently hovering around the USD 3.6 trillion mark. This steady appreciation has significantly bolstered his personal wealth. According to Forbes Real-Time Billionaires, Pichai's net worth now stands at approximately USD 1.5 billion. While this puts him in a rare class of non-founding billionaire CEOs, his wealth remains significantly lower than that of Google co-founders Larry Page and Sergey Brin, whose stakes are valued in the hundreds of billions. Pichai and his wife, Anjali, currently hold roughly 1.67 million Google shares, valued at nearly USD 500 million based on recent market prices. Google CEO Sundar Pichai Wishes ‘Happy Holi’ With Viral Photograph Captured on Google Pixel 8 Pro.

Rising Security and Operational Costs of Sundar Pichai

The filings also reveal a continued increase in expenditures related to the CEO's personal security and travel. Alphabet spent approximately USD 8.3 million on Pichai’s security in 2024, a 22 per cent increase from the previous year. The company cited his extensive global travel and the unique risks associated with his role as the primary reasons for the increase, stating the costs are "reasonable and necessary" to mitigate business risks.

Context of Sundar Pichai's Pay Raise

The pay hike for Sundar Pichai comes at a pivotal moment for Alphabet as it competes in an aggressive AI arms race with rivals like Microsoft and OpenAI. By tying a significant portion of Pichai's pay to Waymo and Wing, the board appears to be signaling its long-term commitment to diversifying beyond search advertising and into future-tech sectors. This new grant follows a familiar pattern for Alphabet, which typically awards its CEO massive stock grants every three years. Pichai’s last major award in 2022 was valued at USD 218 million, leading to a total compensation of USD 226 million that year.

