Gandhinagar, Aug 13: In a tragic accident, three labourers died after the scaffoldings on which they were standing to renovate a chimney collapsed at the Hathi cement factory in Gujarat's Porbandar.

The accident happened on Thursday. At least six labourers were said to be working inside the chimney when the accident occurred. Three others have been rescued. One has been sent to the local hospital and the other two, who were in a critical condition, have been shifted to the Rajkot hospital. The fire emergency officials and other agencies continued the search and rescue operations.

Four Labourers Fall into Chimney at Cement Factory in Gujarat; One Rescued Safely.

According to sources, the accident took place when the labourers of the Hathi cement factory were carrying out renovation at a height of 45-feet of the 85-feet long chimney. According to the police, six workers were doing painting and renovation work of the inside and outside of a chimney by standing on scaffoldings which then collapsed leading to their falling.

Two NDRF teams were rushed from Junagadh and Rajkot to help in the rescue and relief operations. According to sources, the Indian Coast Guard (ICG) also sent a team to the spot and one person was airlifted out of the chimney by a chopper.

Following the accident, Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani on Thursday tweeted that two teams of NDRF have given instructions for the concerned people to be sent to help in the rescue operation.

"I have informed the Porbandar collector regarding the accident at the cement factory in Porbandar for the rescue work and medical assistance to the victims. Two teams of NDRF have been sent to the spot for rescue work," said Rupani.

