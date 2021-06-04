Ahmedabad, Jun 4: In the wake of a significant decline in COVID-19 cases, the Gujarat government on Friday announced that private as well as government offices in the state can now function with 100 per cent staff from June 7. The decision was taken by Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani, an official release issued on Friday said.

All government offices will remain open on Saturday (June 5), it added. Private as well as government offices in Gujarat have been functioning with 50 per cent staff since the beginning of May, when the state witnessed a substantial rise in infection cases. The state government had allowed only half the work force in offices in a bid to curb the spread of the virus.

However, the number of daily infections has come down drastically in the last couple of weeks. On Thursday, Gujarat recorded 1,207 new cases and 17 deaths.