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Kutch, May 2: In a significant action against alleged anti-national activities, the Special Operations Group (SOG) has arrested a man reportedly influenced by the ideology of the Islamic State (ISIS) in Kutch district, officials said on Saturday. Preliminary investigations indicate that the accused had been operating multiple fake identities on social media platforms and was allegedly sharing provocative and inflammatory content aimed at inciting individuals towards "jihad".

According to officials, the accused has been identified as Fakirammad Gagda, a resident of Lodai village in Bhuj taluka. He was allegedly engaged in promoting ISIS-related propaganda and other anti-national activities online. Acting on specific intelligence inputs, police launched an operation and apprehended him. "He used to create multiple accounts on Instagram and Facebook to publish provocative posts. He was allegedly inciting people towards the concept of 'Caliphate' and 'Jihad' -- activities that pose a threat to the sovereignty, unity, and integrity of the nation," officials said. Mira Road Stabbing Case: ATS Probes Alleged ISIS Links, Handwritten Note Recovered From Zeab Zubair Ansari’s Home.

The action was carried out by the SOG team of West Kutch-Bhuj, which initiated the operation following credible intelligence inputs about the suspect's online activities. During the investigation, the accused's mobile phone was examined, and officials said they recovered material containing inflammatory posts and content allegedly supporting extremist ideology. Police said that action was taken after incriminating material was discovered during the mobile phone inspection, which formed a key part of the evidence against the accused.

A case has been registered at Paddhar Police Station, and further investigation is currently underway to determine the extent of the accused's activities and any possible links. Further details are awaited. This comes against the backdrop of recent arrests of two people over the 'Ghazwa-e-Hind' module involving RDX bomb-making plans and RSS-linked targeting in Gujarat.

Earlier on April 21, the Gujarat Anti-Terrorist Squad (ATS) announced that it had arrested two individuals in connection with an alleged online radicalisation and conspiracy case, in which discussions included references to "Ghazwa-e-Hind" and potential targeting of multiple groups, including RSS-linked individuals. The ATS said it has been continuously monitoring anti-national activity on social media and the internet through a combination of human intelligence and technical surveillance. Acting on confidential information received by ATS, officers initiated an inquiry into Irfankhan Pathan, 22, a resident of Siddhpur in Patan district, who was allegedly in contact with individuals linked to extremist ideology. Mumbai Terror Plot Foiled: Maharashtra ATS Reveals Sensational Details After Engineering Student’s Arrest Over JeM, ISIS Links.

According to officials, Pathan was allegedly influenced by extremist ideology and, along with associates, had conspired to establish "Ghazwa-e-Hind" in India through an armed rebellion against the Centre. The plan, as per the ATS officials, allegedly involved creating fear, mobilising individuals, and forming an organised group. They further stated that Pathan was collecting weapons as well as preparing to manufacture bombs, and was attempting to motivate Muslims in India and abroad to engage in what officials described as 'jihad'. He was also allegedly in the process of forming a team for this purpose.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 4 TruLY Score 4 – Reliable | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 4 on LatestLY. The information comes from reputable news agencies like (IANS). While not an official source, it meets professional journalism standards and can be confidently shared with your friends and family, though some updates may follow.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 02, 2026 05:23 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).