Ahmedabad, September 23: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has warned of continued wet conditions for the next seven days, with heavy rain expected in South and Central Gujarat as well as Saurashtra, even as rain lashed several parts of the state. Rainfall was recorded in 50 talukas across Gujarat in the past 24 hours, with Dang receiving the highest at 4.5 inches. Mahuva in Bhavnagar district and Palsana in Surat district saw over three inches of rain, while Subir, Dharampur and Kaprada each recorded more than two inches. Umarpada and Khergam reported two inches each, and 10 other talukas recorded up to one inch. Most remaining talukas saw less than half an inch.

Officials said the changing wind patterns and a weather system forming over Maharashtra have been triggering showers across the state. With Navratri ongoing, organisers fear that persistent rain may disrupt celebrations. “Light to moderate showers are likely across Gujarat till the end of the month,” a senior IMD official said. Adding to the concerns, noted meteorologist Ambalal Patel has forecast another spell of rain between September 27 and October 2, coinciding with the festival period. He has predicted heavy downpours in several districts, with the possibility of up to four inches in some areas. According to Patel, the rain activity may continue until Dussehra. Kolkata Rains: 7 Electrocuted, Several Durga Puja Mandaps Damaged as Record Rain Paralyses City; Metro, Train, Internet Services Hit.

Districts expected to be affected include Gandhinagar, Aravalli, Kheda, Ahmedabad, Anand, Panchmahal, Dahod, Mahisagar, Vadodara, Chhota Udepur, Narmada, Bharuch, Surat, Tapi, Navsari, Valsad, Rajkot, Junagadh, Amreli, Bhavnagar, Morbi, Gir Somnath and Botad. Farmers have welcomed the late spell, which could benefit standing crops, but urban residents remain cautious as waterlogging and traffic snarls have already been reported in several towns. Weather Forecast Today, September 23: Check Weather Updates, Rain Predictions for Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Shimla and Kolkata.

Gujarat has so far received 975 mm of rainfall this monsoon -- about 111 per cent of its long-term average -- with most regions recording above-normal showers: Kutch has seen around 136 per cent of normal rain, North Gujarat 119 per cent, Central 113 per cent, South 115 per cent, while Saurashtra has received about 95 per cent. As a result, the state’s reservoirs are heavily replenished, with overall dam storage at 81.4 per cent of capacity across 207 reservoirs. The Sardar Sarovar Dam is nearly at full level at around 96 per cent capacity, while many other major dams in the state are holding between 88 per cent and 96 per cent. Officials note that several dams are on high alert due to rising levels, but the water situation is comfortable, ensuring adequate supply for drinking, irrigation and industry even if rains taper off in October.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Sep 23, 2025 10:48 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).