Palanpur, September 1: A woman with the help of her paramour threw her three children in Narmada canal and later both committed suicide by jumping into the canal in Tharad Taluka of Banaskantha district in North Gujarat on Wednesday night.

Chandhar village's former Sarpanch, Mafaji Patel told IANS, "On Thursday early morning, people passing through the Narmada canal saw cell phones on the canal wall, two bodies of children floating in the water, and they informed me about it. I called the police and asked for divers of village and fire team." Uttar Pradesh Shocker: Woman Kills Husband With Help of Paramour In Basti District; Probe Launched.

Patel further said," One cell phone was constantly ringing, when I received a call, I learnt that a woman named Muktaben Thakor and her three children have gone missing from Dethali village of Vav taluka and family members were calling on phone to find their location. I informed the caller about the two bodies being fished out from canal."

Muktaben's father-in-law reached the site, who told Patel that she was married to Ishwarbhai, and from their wedding they had three children, including one girl. Ishwarbhai, a labourer, had been working near Gandhinagar for last few months. Muktaben and children were living with him till 15 days ago, when they returned to the village. Muktaben had love affair with a youth from Dharadhara village for some time, the Sarpanch said.

"Thakor family believed that Muktaben had fled away with children and her lover. Finding no other way to live together, they must have thrown children first in the canal and later jumped together and committed suicide. By evening, third child's body too was fished out. Now divers and fire team are searching for the the male and the female," he added.

