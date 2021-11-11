Basti, November 11: In a shocking incident, a woman allegedly killed her husband with the help of her paramour in Uttar Pradesh’s Basti district on Tuesday. After committing the crime, the accused fled from the spot. The woman and her husband had reportedly gone for a walk on Tuesday when the incident took place. Gujarat Shocker: Woman Kills Husband with Help of Lover in Ahmedabad, Arrested.

According to a report published in The Times of India, the woman called police that her husband had met with an accident in the Sohana police station area. After receiving the information, cops reached the spot. They found that the body of the man was lying in the pool of blood. Uttar Pradesh Shocker: Woman Kills Husband in Lucknow, Slits His Throat and Limbs With Blade Over Fight.

Cops also recovered the mobile phone from which the call was made to the police next to the body of the victim. The police started an investigation into the case. As per the preliminary investigation, cops found the involvement of the deceased’s wife and her lover in the murder. A manhunt operation has been launched o nab both the accused.

In a similar incident in July this year, a 36-year-old woman allegedly killed her husband with the help of her lover in Uttar Pradesh’s Etah. The incident took place at Nagariya Tad village of the district. The accused fled from the spot after committing the crime. The deceased was identified as 40-year-old Deepchand.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 11, 2021 12:04 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).