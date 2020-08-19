New Delhi, August 19: With the Sikh community in India and abroad observing the first Parkash (opening ceremony) of the Guru Granth Sahib on Wednesday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended his best wishes. He also said that Sri Guru Granth Sahib Ji teaches us service, compassion and furthers harmony.

Extending his best wishes, PM Modi took to Twitter and wrote, "The Sri Guru Granth Sahib Ji teaches us service, compassion and furthers harmony. It lays out the path towards a just and equal society. It also teaches us never to bow to injustice. Best wishes on the first Parkash Purab of the Sri Guru Granth Sahib Ji." Guru Granth Sahib Parkash Purab 2020 HD Images and Wallpapers for Free Download Online: WhatsApp Stickers, Facebook Messages and Greetings to Send on This Day.

Adding more, he wrote, "The Sri Guru Granth Sahib Ji illuminates the entire world with its pure teachings. Inspired by it, Sikhs globally have done pioneering service in several spheres. Their courage and kindness are remarkable. May the Sri Guru Granth Sahib Ji keep guiding humanity forever."

Here's what PM Modi said:

The Sri Guru Granth Sahib Ji illuminates the entire world with its pure teachings. Inspired by it, Sikhs globally have done pioneering service in several spheres. Their courage and kindness are remarkable. May the Sri Guru Granth Sahib Ji keep guiding humanity forever. pic.twitter.com/UFcgXPjXRz — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 19, 2020

Earlier on Tuesday, the Golden Temple in Amritsar was illuminated on the eve of 416th Prakash Utsav of Sri Guru Granth Sahib. It is to be known that Shri Guru Granth Sahib Ji’s Prakash Purab 2020 commemorates the first Prakash (opening ceremony) of the Guru Granth Sahib at the Golden Temple in 1604.

