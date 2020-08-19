Guru Granth Sahib is the central religious scripture of Sikhism, regarded by Sikhs as the final, sovereign and eternal living Guru following the lineage of the ten human Gurus of the religion. Shri Guru Granth Sahib Ji’s Prakash Purab 2020 commemorates the first Prakash (opening ceremony) of the Guru Granth Sahib at the Golden Temple in 1604. As we celebrate Shri Guru Granth Sahib Ji’s Prakash Utsav 2020 today, here we bring you, Guru Granth Sahib, Parkash Purab 2020 HD images and wallpapers for free download online. To celebrate the significant day, you can download and send these photos of Guru Granth Sahib along with WhatsApp stickers, Facebook messages and greetings and make the ceremony more devotional. Guru Granth Sahib Ji Prakash Utsav 2020: People Take Out 'Nagar Kirtan' From Ramsar Sahib to Golden Temple in Amritsar, View Pics.

The Sikhs consider Guru Granth Sahib as the eternal Guru. The vision in the Guru Granth Sahib is of a society based on divine justice without oppression of any kind. On this day, Sikhs would visit the Gurdwara temple, bows or prostrates before it on entering the temple. The Granth is revered as eternal ‘Gurbani’ and the spiritual authority in Sikhism. To celebrate Shri Guru Granth Sahib Parkash Purab 2020, one can share these HD images and wallpapers and send them along with devotional messages and greetings. We have also provided the direct link to the latest collection of WhatsApp stickers to celebrate Shri Guru Granth Sahib Parkash Utsav 2020.

