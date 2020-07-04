New Delhi, July 4: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday extended his wishes to the people on the occasion of Guru Purnima. The Premier also said that it is a day to remember teachings of Lord Buddha which shows the way towards the well-being of many societies and nations.

Extending his wishes on an auspicious day, PM Modi said, as quoted by the news agency ANI said, "I want to convey my greetings to all on the occasion of Ashadha Poornima today. It is also known as Guru Purnima. This is a day to remember our Gurus, who gave us knowledge. In that spirit, we pay homage to Lord Buddha." Guru Purnima 2020 Date and Significance: Shubh Muhurat, Puja Tithi and Celebrations Related to Vyasa Purnima.

Adding more, he said, "The eight-fold path of Lord Buddha shows the way towards the well-being of many societies and nations. It highlights the importance of compassion and kindness. The teachings of Lord Buddha celebrate simplicity both in thought and action."

Here's what PM Modi said:

Apart from this, President Ramnath Kovind also extended his wishes on Asadha Poornima and remembered Lord Buddha.

