Mumbai, June 25: The Maharashtra government on Thursday decided to re-open gyms and salons in the state within a week. The Uddhav Thackeray-led government in the state will issue guidelines regarding this. However, the state government has not taken any decision on allowing religious gatherings. Notably, the Centre in the Unlock 1 allowed the religious places to re-open from June 8. However, due to the rising coronavirus cases, devotees are not allowed to offer prayers at religious places.

Maharashtra Minister Aslam Sheikh said, “The state government has decided to re-open gyms and salons in Maharashtra within a week; guidelines will be issued for it. Maharashtra govt has not taken any decision on allowing religious gatherings in the state.”

Aslam Sheikh's Statement:

Maharashtra is the worst-hit state of India due to coronavirus, In this western state of the country, the number of COVID-19 cases rose to 1,42,900 on Thursday. Over 6,700 people also lost their lives due to the deadly virus. According to the union health ministry, there are currently 62,369 active cases in the state, while more than 73,000 people have recovered so far.

In Maharashtra’s capital, Mumbai reports almost half of the state’s caseload. In Mumbai, close to 70,000 people have contracted COVID-19, while over 3,900 people have lost their lives so far. In the last few days, the COVID-19 growth rate in the maximum city dropped considerably. Meanwhile, coronavirus cases in India crossed 4.7 lakh on Thursday. The death toll also mounted to 14,894 in the country.

