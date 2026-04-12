Police in Hapur have arrested a man after a video circulated on social media showing a group of youths allegedly using fire from a funeral pyre to light a hookah at a cremation ground in Mahmudpur village. Authorities said the incident occurred on April 10 and have launched a search for other individuals involved.

According to police, the incident took place at a cremation ground in Mahmudpur village following the last rites of a 75-year-old woman, Munni Devi. After the funeral ceremony concluded and family members left the site, a group of young men reportedly approached the still-burning pyre. Officials said the group then used embers from the pyre in an act that has been described as inappropriate and insensitive. Hapur Shocker: 7-Year-Old Boy Locked in Deep Freezer for 5 Hours Over Theft Suspicion in Uttar Pradesh; Shopkeeper Arrested After Disturbing Video Goes Viral.

Youth Arrested After Video Shows Hookah Lit from Funeral Pyre in Hapur

Youths Use Funeral Pyre to Light Hookah in Hapur

Police said the act was recorded on video, which later surfaced on social media and drew public attention. Based on the footage, four individuals, identified as Abhishek, Vineet, Arif, and Moin, all residents of the village, were allegedly involved in lighting a hookah using the pyre. The video is being used as key evidence in the investigation.

Following the video’s circulation, police in Hapur initiated action and arrested one of the accused, identified as Abhishek. Officials said the hookah used in the incident has been recovered. The accused is currently being questioned as part of the ongoing investigation. Hapur Horror: Youth Abducted, Made To Stand Like Rooster and Tortured With Bricks and Sticks Over Mobile Theft Suspicion in UP; Disturbing Video Surfaces.

Search Underway for Other Accused

Police said efforts are underway to locate and arrest the remaining three individuals named in the case. Authorities added that the incident has been taken seriously, and appropriate legal action will be pursued against all those involved.

Incidents involving misuse of cremation grounds and disrespect to funeral practices have previously led to legal action, with authorities treating such cases as violations of public order and community sentiments. Officials reiterated that such acts would be dealt with strictly under the law.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 12, 2026 12:51 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).