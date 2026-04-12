A teenager was rescued in Uttar Pradesh’s Ghaziabad after his neck got stuck in the shutter of a clinic while allegedly attempting a theft late at night. The incident occurred in the Indirapuram area, where the boy remained trapped for several hours before being spotted and rescued by fire department personnel and police the following day. According to officials, the boy had tried to enter the clinic through a narrow opening between the shutter and the structure. During the attempt, he managed to get part of his body inside but became stuck when his neck was trapped in the gap.

Unable to free himself, he remained suspended in the position for hours. Reports indicate the incident took place overnight, leaving him stranded until the next day. Ghaziabad: Viral Video Shows Man Running With His Body on Fire Following Transformer Blast in Uttar Pradesh.

Thief Hangs Stuck in Clinic Shutter for Hours Before Rescue in Ghaziabad

In UP's Ghaziabad last night, a thief broke into a clinic to commit a robbery, but his neck got stuck in the shutter. He remained hanging there like that all night. This afternoon, someone finally spotted him. Fire department was then notified, and he was successfully rescued. pic.twitter.com/3lpviB7qq4 — Piyush Rai (@Benarasiyaa) April 11, 2026

Rescue Operation by Fire Department

The situation came to light when locals noticed something unusual at the clinic and alerted authorities. Fire department teams and police personnel reached the spot and initiated a rescue operation. Rescuers had to carefully access the locked premises and, in some cases, cut parts of the structure to safely free the boy without causing further injury. He was eventually rescued after several hours of effort. Ghaziabad: Man Caught on CCTV Making Obscene Gestures, Flashing Private Parts Before Women and Children; Disturbing Video Surfaces.

Officials said the boy suffered swelling and minor injuries due to being stuck for an extended period. He was later handed over to the police for further action. Authorities indicated that a case may be registered depending on complaints filed by the clinic owner. Investigations are ongoing to establish the full sequence of events.

Video Circulates Online

The incident has drawn attention on social media, where videos of the rescue have been widely shared. Footage shows the boy suspended in the shutter while locals and officials work together to support him and assist in the rescue. The case highlights the risks involved in attempted break-ins and the role of emergency services in handling such unusual situations.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (X Account of Journalist Piyush Rai), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 12, 2026 12:47 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).