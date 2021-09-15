Panchkula, September 15: A 34-year-old man was allegedly murdered in Morni forest in Haryana’s Panchkula district on Monday night. The incident took place in Berwala village. The deceased has been identified as Rajiv Kumar. He was a resident of Saihadpura in Dera Bassi. The police have arrested two suspects in connection with the case.

The arrested accused have been identified as Gurvinder Singh and Jaspal Singh. Both are residents of Dera Bassi. They were known to the deceased. Kumar was allegedly murdered with a sharp-edged weapon. When the police reached the spot, the accused were trying to dispose of the body.

According to a report published in The Tribune, the accused tried to run over police personnel. However, the police personnel escaped unhurt. They fled in their car, but the vehicle crashed on the way. They were later arrested from the forest. Mahabir, Home Guards jawan, told the media house that the police were patrolling the area, and at around 11:30 pm, they spotted two people sitting at the spot.

Upon seeing the police, the accused tried to flee. After searching the area, the police found the body of the victim. About two kilometres from the crime scene, the police also recovered the car of the accused. They also recovered a mobile phone and documents from the car. The body has been sent to the Civil Hospital of Panchkul’s Sector 6.

A case has been registered against the two accused under Sections 201, 302, 307 and 34 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). In the investigation, it was revealed Kumar was earlier working in a private company but lost his job. One of the suspects is a property dealer. Both the accused were presented before a court.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Sep 15, 2021 08:34 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).