Hisar, December 12: Two Punjab farmers were killed and two were severely injured after the tractor-trailer on which they were travelling was hit by a truck in Dhandur village in Hisar district while they were returning home from a protest site near Delhi’s Tikri border on Saturday.

As per the report published by TOI, the deceased farmers were identified as Sukhdev Singh (40) and Ajaypreet Singh (34), while the injured farmers are Raghbir Singh and Dara Singh. All four are the residents of Ashabutar village in the Muktsar district of Punjab. Farmers Protest: Farmer, Heading to Delhi from Punjab to Join Stir, Killed in Road Accident.

Reportedly, both the deceased were associated with BKU Kadian, a farmer organisation. After the repealing of the contentious farm laws, they along with other protesters were returning home after their year-long agitation against the central government. The tractor-trailer driver Jagmeet filed a complaint at the Sadar Hisar police station. Based on the complaint, Sadar Hisar police registered a case under sections 279, 337, 427, and 304-A of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) against the truck drive Gurdayal, a resident of Abohar, Punjab.

