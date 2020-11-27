Chandigarh, November 27: A farmer, heading to Delhi from Punjab to join the protest against new farm laws, was killed and two others injured when their tractor-trolley was hit by a truck in Haryana's Bhiwani on Friday, police said.

A case was registered against the truck driver. Farmers' Protest Allowed at Delhi's Nirankari Ground, Traffic Jams at Delhi-Gurugram Border - 10 Points on 'Dilli Chalo' Agitation.

A Haryana Police spokesperson said the incident occurred at 4 a.m. at a police barricade in Mundhal, killing Tanna Singh, a resident of Punjab's Mansa, on the spot while two other people were injured.

