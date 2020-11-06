New Delhi, November 6: The Hasanamba Temple in Karnataka's Hassan reopened for devotees on Friday for the annual festival. The temple will remain open for a period of ten days till November 16. Several reports inform that the sanctum sanctorum of the temple will be opened as per tradition at 12 noon on Thursday. Amid the coronavirus outbreak, darshan for the public was restricted this year.

According to reports, the district administration had restricted the entry of devotees to the temple this year as a precautionary measure. A report bu Deccan Herald informs that the authorities have made all arrangements and LED screens at 10 places in Hassan city, so that people can have darshan of the temple. Kamakhya Temple in Assam to Re-Open For Devotees From September 24; Online Passes Mandatory For Entry.

Karnataka: Hasanamba Temple in Hassan reopened for devotees today for a period of ten days. pic.twitter.com/z55xKlF8pL — ANI (@ANI) November 6, 2020

Devotees can also view the puja rituals and have darshan of the deity on the website hasanambalive2020.com on all 12 days. The Hasanamba temple was opened after Narasimharaja, who belonged to Arasu community, dropped a banana stalk. Devotees rushed to collect a piece of the banana stalk, as it is believed to bring prosperity.

