Heatstroke Death in Odisha: 2 Teachers Die Due to Sunstroke During Census Duty in Mayurbhanj and Sundargarh Districts

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Two school teachers assigned to Census enumeration duties in Odisha died within a 48-hour span, reportedly due to heatstroke, according to officials on Monday. The fatalities occurred in the Mayurbhanj and Sundargarh districts, where temperatures have soared above 37 degrees Celsius (98.6°F) in recent days. These latest deaths mark the third such incident involving Census personnel in the state this month.

The first victim, Anurag Ekka, a teacher at Jarada Government High School in the Gurundia block of Sundargarh, fell ill while performing fieldwork on Saturday. Heatwave Alert: IMD Issues Heatwave Warning for Northwest and Central India; These States Will Experience Warm Nights. He was initially taken to a community health centre and later transferred to the district headquarters hospital, where he succumbed to his condition later that day.

On Sunday evening, Rajkapur Hembram, a teacher at Baidyanath High School in the Betnoti block of Mayurbhanj, died while undergoing treatment at a hospital in Baripada. According to family members, Hembram lost consciousness shortly after returning home from a door-to-door Census survey. He had been assigned to cover three villages for enumeration.

Allegations of Workplace Pressure

Family members of the deceased have raised concerns regarding the work environment under the current weather conditions. Relatives of Rajkapur Hembram alleged that he had expressed discomfort and informed colleagues of pressure from authorities to continue fieldwork despite feeling unwell. Heatwave 2026: India Emerges As Global ‘Hotbox’ As 95 of World’s 100 Hottest Cities Recorded Within the Country.

School officials confirmed that Hembram had complained of significant physical distress following his return from duty. These deaths follow a similar incident on April 21, where an enumerator in the Sonepur district reportedly died of a heart attack shortly after finishing Census-related work.

Government Response and Safety Protocols

The Special Relief Commissioner’s office stated that district collectors are investigating the incidents to determine the exact causes of death. Final confirmation of heatstroke will depend on the official medical reports from the respective district authorities.

In response to the rising temperatures, the Odisha state government had previously issued a Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) specifically for Census staff. The guidelines prohibit outdoor fieldwork between 11:00 AM and 3:00 PM—the peak hours for solar radiation—and mandate that personnel carry Oral Rehydration Solution (ORS) and stay adequately hydrated.

Broader Impact of the Regional Heatwave

Large parts of Odisha are currently experiencing a severe heatwave, with several regions reporting temperatures significantly above the seasonal average. The combination of high heat and the physically demanding nature of door-to-door enumeration has placed frontline workers at heightened risk.

Authorities have reiterated the importance of following heat safety protocols, though the recent fatalities have prompted calls from local teachers' associations to review the scheduling of Census activities during extreme weather months.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (PTI), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 27, 2026 05:05 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).