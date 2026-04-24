‘44 Second Viral Video’ of Odia Kirtan Singer: Odisha Police Arrest 5 for Circulating Objectionable Clip

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The Cyber Police Station in Odisha's Sambalpur has arrested five individuals for allegedly circulating an objectionable video of a Odia Kirtan singer on social media. The arrests, carried out on Thursday, April 23, follow an investigation into the distribution of the "44 second viral video" that sparked significant concern regarding digital privacy and online conduct.

The accused individuals have been identified by authorities as Raja Badhei, Rabindriya Seth, Sushant Bagh, and Sambhu Prasad Pradhan, all of whom are residents of Sambalpur, along with Deepak Mahar from the Sonepur district. Stray Dog Kali Saves 30 Children From Cobra in Odisha’s Mayurbhanj, Succumbs to Fatal Snake Bites (Watch Video).

'44 Second Viral Video' Row: 5 Mobile Phones Seized

During the arrests, police confiscated five mobile phones from the suspects. These devices have been taken into custody and are currently being examined by forensic experts as part of the ongoing investigation into the origin and dissemination of the viral clip.

Police are currently working to determine the full extent of the video's circulation, including whether the content was shared across multiple social media platforms or if additional individuals were involved in its distribution. At the time of reporting, specific details regarding the origin of the viral footage or the circumstances under which it was recorded have not been disclosed by the authorities. Reel Gone Wrong in Odisha: Boy Dies After Getting Struck by Train While Filming Instagram Reel on Tracks at Janakadeipur Railway Station in Balia, Disturbing Video Surfaces.

This incident is the latest in a series of cases highlighting the increasing challenges surrounding the misuse of social media platforms in Odisha. Law enforcement officials continue to emphasise the importance of strict monitoring and legal enforcement to curb the spread of non-consensual or objectionable content online.

As the digital landscape evolves, authorities are urging the public to be vigilant and report similar instances to the appropriate cyber crime units, noting that the unauthorized sharing of private content carries significant legal consequences.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (Odisha TV), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 24, 2026 02:58 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).