High-Speed Internet Ban Will Continue in Jammu And Kashmir, Says Administration

Jammu and Kashmir Security Forces. (Photo Credits: IANS)

Srinagar, March 26: The Jammu and Kashmir government on Thursday decided to continue the ban on high-speed internet across the Union Territory. An order issued by Shaleen Kabra, Principal Secretary to the government of J&K, said the decision was taken while "taking note of the overall security situation in the UT of J&K and the latest report of the law enforcement agencies."

The order says that internet speed shall be restricted to 2G only in connection with mobile data services. "The postpaid SIM card holders shall be provided access to internet. However, such access will not be made available on pre-paid SIM cards unless verified as per the norms applicable for post-paid connections, the order read. Fact Check: News of Internet Shutdown in India for 10 Days, Starting from 12 AM, is Fake; Here's The Truth Behind the Viral WhatsApp Message.

It said internet connectivity with Mac-binding shall be available for fixed line internet connectivity. The order said the directions shall be effective immediately and remain in force up to April 3, 2020.