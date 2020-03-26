Fact Check: News of Internet Shutdown in India for 10 Days, Starting from 12 AM, is Fake; Here's The Truth Behind the Viral WhatsApp Message

Internet shutdown fake news. (Photo Credit: WhatsApp)

New Delhi, March 25: With Prime Minister Narendra Modi announcing countrywide lockdown amid the rising cases of coronavirus in the country, few netizens took to social networking sites and claimed that internet would also be closed for 10 days. Soon after the first tweet of internet ban, people started sharing the message and even took a swipe at it, asking PM Modi if the news is true!

Though the news making the rounds on the social media that internet is being closed for 10 days -- starting midnight -- there has been no official confirmation made by any government official at any forum. So, the rumour of internet being pulled down by the Government of India is fake, and it has been circulated for fun. Fact Check: Audio Clip Claiming Nagpur Has 59 Positive Coronavirus Cases Is FAKE; Here’s the Truth Behind the Viral WhatsApp Message.

However, with rumours of internet ban spreading like wild fire, there were some who asked Prime Minister Narendra Modi if the news about internet shutdown is true or fake! Here are some of the tweet:

Idk how true is this but I just recieved a pic on WhatsApp saying there will be internet shut down for a week 🥺 Modi ji what's this behaviour — Neal Caffrey (@notyourguy46) March 26, 2020

@sudhirchaudhary Good evening sir!! Is it true that internet service will shut down from 12 am Sorry to disturb you Your Early reply will be appreciated — Tushar sachdeva (@Tushar73196877) March 26, 2020

मेरे ट्विटर के सभी साथियों के लिए बुरी खबर हे, की आज रात 12 बजे के बात इंटरनेट बंद होने वाला है । अब घर में बैठे मक्खियां मारनी पड़ेगी । हाय हम लूट गए बर्बाद हो गए । — आदिवासी अशोक अड़...Voice Of Bhilisthaan... (@bhilashokadd) March 26, 2020

परम् आदरणीय प्रधानमंत्री श्री @narendramodi जी ऐसी तेज अफवाह उड़ी है कि रात्री 12 बजे से 10 दिन के लिए इंटरनेट बन्द किया जा रहा है, इंटरनेट मनोरंजन, शिक्षा का साधन व जनता को घर में रोकने में सहायक है। अगर इंटरनेट बन्द हुआ तो जनता को घर में बैठाना बहुत मुश्किल हो जाएगा@PMOIndia — Dr.Sakshi Baijal BJP (@baijal_sakshi) March 25, 2020

While, there were others also who shared WhatsApp screenshot of a television news channel, broadcasting about the internet shutdown. The report is false and the internet will keep functioning as it was doing earlier.

Fact check