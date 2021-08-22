Shimla, Aug 22: At least 35 people were injured in a collision between a truck and a bus in Himachal Pradesh's Solan district on Sunday, a state disaster management official said.

The incident took place near Jabli-Dharampur around 11.30 am, when the truck with three persons hit the rear end of the bus carrying 32 passengers, he said.

The Chandigarh-bound bus and the truck were on their way to Kalka.

Both the vehicles overturned after the collision, the official said.

The injured have been admitted to the civil hospital Dharampur for treatment, he said. Four passengers, including a minor, were critically injured. They have been referred to a hospital in Solan, the official added.