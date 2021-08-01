211 people & 438 animals have died in incidents related to rain, cloudburst & landslide in Himachal Pradesh during this monsoon. 109 houses are fully damaged. Estimated loss worth Rs 632 crores has occurred, says State Disaster Management Authority Director Sudesh Kumar Mokhta.

