Manali, Jan 2: Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Sukhu on Tuesday inaugurated a five-day national-level Winter Carnival.

He also offered prayers at the historic Hidimba Temple and flagged off the carnival parade from the Circuit House. Himachal Pradesh CM Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu Asks Departments Not To Buy Diesel and Petrol Vehicles From January 1.

Winter Carnival in Manali

आज कुल्लू ज़िले के मनाली में पांच दिवसीय राष्ट्रस्तरीय विंटर कार्निवल का शुभारम्भ किया। इस दौरान महिला मंडलों को मिलने वाली प्रोत्साहन राशि को 20 हजार रुपये से बढ़ाकर 25 हजार रुपये करने और मनाली में 15 मील के पास पुल निर्माण के लिए 10 करोड़ रुपये जारी करने की घोषणा की। प्रदेश… pic.twitter.com/oiszHzmvUA — Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu (@SukhuSukhvinder) January 2, 2024

The Parade featured the involvement of more than 250 Mahila Mandals and cultural troupes from Himachal Pradesh and other states, presenting a vibrant display of traditions, cultures along with messages supporting social cause.

Sukhu also inaugurated the cultural program at Manu Rangshala, the stage for the five-day festivity. The carnival will witness performance from 25 cultural groups from various states, including star-studded nights.

He also expressed keen interest in the tableaux brought out by Mahila Mandals, departments and other institutions.

The Chief Minister announced an increase in the ‘Protsahan Rashi’ for Mahila Mandals from Rs 20,000 to Rs 25,000. Additionally, a provision of Rs 10 crore would be made for a new bridge near Pandrah (15 Mile) in Manali.

He said that the Rohtang Manalsu, a state-run tourism hotel in Manali, will be renovated, besides a study will be conducted to explore the possibility of creating parking on the land of electricity board.

The Chief Minister also announced to organise skiing events in Manali in the future.

He reiterated that Kullu district had suffered huge loss during the last year’s disaster.

“Even I could not reach Kullu to preside over the state-level function of Independence Day due to the massive devastation caused by the monsoon fury,” said Sukhu. Drunken Tourists Will Be Sent to Hotels, Not Jails: CM Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu.

The Chief Minister said that 16,000 houses were damaged across the state, with 4,000 being completely destroyed.

He also slammed the state BJP leaders for making statements during the crisis when the state was reeling under the catastrophe of the decade. However, during an assembly session the BJP leaders did not support the government resolution to declare the calamity in Himachal Pradesh a ‘national disaster’.

He said that despite his willingness to collaborate for the state’s benefit no Member of Parliament from the BJP approached the Prime Minister for financial assistance.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 02, 2024 07:03 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).