Bengaluru, September 14: Amid the raging controversy over celebration of Hindi Day, the Janata Dal (S) led by former Karnataka chief minister observed an "anti-Hindi Day" protest on Wednesday.

The Janata Dal (S) legislators participated in the protest event held at the Gandhi statue located near the Vidhana Soudha. The protestors sang Kannada songs to express their opposition to celebration of Hindi Day in Karnataka.

Speaking on the occasion, HD Kumaraswamy accused the BJP-led central government of constantly trying to impose Hindi on the country. "Even 75 years of independence, there are people who speak languages other than Hindi," he pointed out. In other parts of the city too, pro-Kannada activists held anti-Hindi protests. Kannada Rakshana Vedika held a protest meet at Freedom Park on Wednesday.

In Karnataka, the celebration of Hindi Day has become a bone of contention between the ruling BJP and the opposition Janata Dal (S) after HD Kumaraswamy had written to chief minister Basavaraj Bommai against holding celebrations. Even as it has been declaring its pro-Kannada credentials, the ruling party has been coming out in support of Hindi Day celebration too.

