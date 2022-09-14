Hindi Day is celebrated every year on September 14 to observe the day Hindi was adopted as an official language of India. The adoption of the language took place on the same date in the year 1949. Hindi Day was celebrated for the first time in the year 1953. Hindi is an Indo-Aryan language written in the Devanagari script. Devanagri script is the mother to a large number of dialects including Braj, Khari Boli, Bundeli, Awadhi, Bagheli and others widely spoken in Northern and Central India. The Hindi language has 11 vowels and 35 consonants. To celebrate the day, various cultural programmes are organised in schools, colleges and universities. As you celebrate Hindi Diwas 2022, you can download wishes from our collection and send them to your friends and family to greet them with WhatsApp Messages, Images, HD wallpapers and SMS on this day. World Hindi Day 2022: Know Date, Significance and Difference Between World Hindi Day and Hindi Diwas

Hindi Day is also known as Hindi Diwas. This day is an opportunity to promote the language and create awareness about its rich and progressive literature. Hindi literature contains several beautiful prose, poetry and write-ups composed in the language and its different dialects. More than being a means of communication, the Hindi language is a form of expression backed up by social and cultural history. To celebrate the day of adoption of the Hindi language, here are Hindi Day 2022 wishes that you can download and share with one all as WhatsApp Messages, Images, HD wallpapers and SMS. Hindi Diwas 2022 Speech Ideas: Bhashan Format Sample and Effective Presentation Tips To Celebrate and Spread the Value of the Language (Watch Videos)

Happy Hindi Diwas 2022 Wishes & Messages

Hindi Day 2022 Wishes (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Hindi Ya Bharat Ki Asha, Hindi Ya Bharat Ki Bhasha; Hindi Diwas per Aap Sabhi Ko Hardik Shubhkamnayen!

Happy Hindi Diwas 2022 Wishes

Hindi Diwas 2022 Wishes & Greetings (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Aao Milkar Hindi Ka Samman Karen, Apne Desh Ka Maan Karen; Hindi Diwas Ki Hardik Shubhkamnayen!

Happy Hindi Day 2022 Wishes & Messages

Hindi Diwas 2022 Wishes & Messages (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Apne Vatan Ki Sabse Pyari Bhasha, Jagat Ki Sab Se Nyaari Bhasha; Hindi Diwas Ki Shubhkamnayen!

Happy Hindi Day 2022 Messages

Hindi Day 2022 Wishes & Greetings (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Hindi Bhasha Se Pyaar Karte Hain, Hindi Bhasha Ka Samman Karte Hain; Hindi Diwas Ki Shubhkamnayen!

Happy Hindi Diwas 2022 Greetings

Hindi Diwas Wishes (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Har Bhartiya Ki Shakti Hai Hindi, Ek Sahaj Abhivyakti Hai Hindi; Hindi Divas Ki Badhai!

To celebrate Hindi Diwas, various essay writing and poetry competitions are held throughout the country. In 1949, during the drafting of the constitution of India, Hindu protagonists wanted Hindi to be the sole national language of India, whereas the delegates from South India wanted English to have a place in the constitution. Therefore, after 15 years in 1965, the government of India announced that English would continue to be the formal language of India and Hindi remained the official language. Celebrate the official language of India with Hindi Day 2022. Wishing everyone a Happy Hindi Diwas 2022!

