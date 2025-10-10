Mumbai, October 10: A routine finger injury from a cricket match became an expensive eye-opener for a patient when his overnight hospital stay led to an INR 40,000 bill, with unexpected charges including a surgeon’s gown, drapes, and hospital mops. Despite having an exceptional insurance policy that even covered "non-consumables", a rare feature, the patient still ended up paying INR 2,800 out of pocket.

The incident came to the fore when an X user (Fundamental Investor) shared a story of his friend. The user said that one of his close friends was hospitalised after a finger injury he sustained while playing cricket. He user explained that his friend had an exceptional insurance policy, which even covered non-consumables. "His personal insurance is amazing & has Non Consumables cover also. His bill of around ₹40000 was completely paid off by Insurance company (cashless)," the user wrote. Mumbai Shocker: Cleaning Staff Member Performs ECG at Shatabdi Hospital in Govandi, Hospital Gets Legal Notice.

INR 2,800 Out-of-Pocket Despite Full Insurance

One of my close friends was admitted in a hospital for a small procedure on his finger (got injured while playing cricket with a leather ball). He was admitted for a night. His personal insurance is amazing & has Non Consumables cover also. His bill of around ₹40000 was… pic.twitter.com/KHPz1Thyjb — Fundamental Investor ™ 🇮🇳 (@FI_InvestIndia) October 8, 2025

Hospital Adds Surgeon Gown, Mops To Bill

According to the user, the patient was asked to pay INR 3,200 for non-consumables. When he pointed out that his insurance covered such items, the hospital reviewed the policy list and deducted only gloves from the bill. Items like Betadine, drapes, surgeon gowns, and even mops were somehow not covered, despite their basic nature in any medical setting. After all, the patient ended up paying INR 2,800 for a surgeon gown, Betadine, drapes, and hospital mops. ‘Black Magic’ Performed at Lilavati Hospital in Mumbai? Charitable Trust Claims 8 Pots Containing Human Remains, Hair and Rice Found on Hospital Premises; Alleges INR 1,250-Crore Embezzlement by Former Trustees.

"Imagine if he didn't have the cover, it would have been far far higher. In my opinion, Hospitals have become a Pure Business. I had no intention of shaming any Institution or Profession, but this is simply ridiculous & enlightening," the user quipped.

