Mumbai, December 31: The Shatabdi Hospital in Mumbai's Govandi has received a legal notice after a cleaning staff member of the hospital allegedy performed an echocardiogram (ECG). It is learned that the cleaning staff member performed the ECG on a patient on December 29. The incident came to light after city-based lawyer advocate Abid Abbas Sayyed sent the legal notice to various state authorities, including the chief minister and public health department.

According to a report in HT, advocate Syyed has termed the incident a gross violation of medical protocols and patient safety. While the hospital has not denied the incident, they have defended the staff member's action, stating that the cleaning staff member was "educated and qualified enough to conduct the procedure". A member of the hospital administration said, "The ECG machines operate with just the press of a button. The staff had only conducted the ECG and the reports were taken by professional doctors, following proper procedures." Mumbai Shocker: Urmila Kothare Grievously Injured in Accident, Marathi Actress’ Car Kills 1 Labourer in Kandivali.

The member also called the incident a "misunderstanding". The hospital further stated that the patient came to the hospital for a regular check-up and was not in critical condition. However, in his notice, advocate Sayyed said that the incident raised serious questions about the quality of healthcare provided by the hospital. He also questioned the hospital administration’s responsibility to ensure patient safety.

Advocate Sayyed has urged authorities to investigate the incident and sought urgent reforms in the healthcare system to ensure quality care is provided to patients. "Patients expect and deserve to be treated by qualified healthcare professionals, and incidents like this highlight a worrying trend of negligence," Sayyed said in his notice. Mumbai Shocker: Minor Girl Killed, 3 Hurt in RCC Water Tank Burst in Nagpada.

The notice also claimed that reports indicated that a few doctors from Shatabdi Hospital and other government facilities were running private clinics, which were in violation of regulations that forbade them from engaging in private practice.

