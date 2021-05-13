According to the speakers of the Blockchain Conference, the average salary of a blockchain developer is $2000-$3000. This is quite a surprise judging by what the legends about the crypto world say.

The situation in the USA is slightly different: average salary for the same position in the States is (at the lowest end of the spectrum) $150,000, or $12,500 per month. According to the Blockchain Council, experienced specialists in this field earn from $175,000 per year. For more info visit: https://www.blockchain-council.org/blockchain/blockchain-developers-salaries-compared-to-other-tech-experts/

Different experience and product demand also entail different salaries.

What does "average" mean?

Well, just imagine that your neighbour ate a whole chicken yesterday, while you were fasting. On average, you've had half a chicken each. What we want to say is that "average" is a wrong word when describing salaries.

Different companies offer dramatically different salaries. According to Blockchain4talent.com, Ethereum developers' salary is up to $23,500 per year. And some companies, such as Free Ton, are generally so luxurious that developers pay to work there!

"We have investors. We have award-winners among our developers. These guys make money. There are developers who participated in competitions, but did not win prizes, or the award was small. There are people who have made projects no one needs. There are promising projects with potential but no profit.

It seems like, for developers, competitions have become the only way to get profit. The rest is not money making, so it makes sense to make content out of your own pocket or at the expense of investments with the expectation of growth.”

The Free Ton project has created the fastest blockchain in the world at that time, in which payments are so small due to new technologies that any self-respecting mathematician would call them approaching zero. Some people who participate in it believe in it so much that they not only do not receive half a million a year, but also work for free or for the prospects of theoretical earnings in years to come! So "average” is a tricky word.

"It is quite difficult to estimate how much blockchain developers earn today, since there is no fixed hourly rate or salary on the market," comments Dmitry Goroshevsky, co-founder and technical director of TON Labs, one of the main developers of the Free TON blockchain. – For example, in Free TON, the distribution of tokens and the system of remuneration for participants is built exclusively within the framework of contests and partner programs - in 2020, more than a hundred such initiatives were held. Meritocratic way of distributing tokens when tokens are distributed to those who bring the maximum benefit to the project guarantees decentralization of the management and development of the network, which is the key issue within the framework of the Free TON development policy. Contests can be initiated by any member of the community around the world, and the higher the activity, the higher the reward."

In conclusion

How much developers earn is a very vague question with a very vague answer that depends on many factors, but there are enough prerequisites to come up with a satisfactory answer, thanks to this article you now have some idea.