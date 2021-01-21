The stock market may seem esoteric. Complicated terminology, stock charts, and superfluous information related to media distribution add to the complexity of understanding how the stock market really works. Not to mention the rise of social media platforms allowing any individual with an internet connection to wear the mask of a “professional,” without proper credentials. Inherently, the stock market industry is nefarious, which is the crux of why, Kevin and Courtney, the founders of Flex Financial Trading Group, felt compelled to create a platform to provide reliable information and sound investment strategies to retail investors, so they too can succeed.

Novice traders often live in a fantasy buoyed by hope. These traders flock to opening brokerage accounts with the assumption that they will amass wealth instantly or become the next Ray Dalio. Most of these novice traders lose hundreds if not thousands trading because of their lack of education. Unfortunately, this narrative remains ubiquitous and serves as an example to the importance of financial education and why informed educated investing is paramount to becoming a profitable investor. This is ultimately where Kevin and Courtney saw an opportunity to provide value through teaching sound investment strategies.

Lao Tzu, an iconic Chinese philosopher, once said, “Simplicity is the ultimate sophistication.” Embodying this mindset, Kevin and Courtney teach their system simplistically as they understand the steep learning curve associated with profitable stock market trading. “Our job is to transfer information to our members,” Courtney said with a smile. “Whether it’s teaching covered call option strategies, volatility trading, or bear-call spreads. Our job is to give digestible information to those that do not have it… Our platform has everything in one system. It’s a simplistic one-stop-shop on how to build wealth in the market.”

Members of The Flex Financial Trading Group have reaped massive rewards for their educational investment. Incorporated in their courses are lesson plans around concepts that range from: how to open a brokerage account, an introduction to options, and advanced trading strategies to make profits when stocks are declining. These lesson plans are taught in each FLEX U series where members have the luxury of watching brand new lesson plans each week. Ultimately, the Flex Financial approach aligns with 3 main principles: long-term investing in dividend stocks, volatility trading for consistent profits, and options trading for weekly income. Additionally, these simplistic strategies have repeated significant rewards for not only Kevin and Courtney, but for their members. Kenny, a current FLEX member, stated “The thing I love about FLEX U is that they are teaching you trading strategies that are rarely talked about among average investors, but are used successfully by institutional investors. Selling call options has provided me with an excellent source of income without increasing risk. I am thankful for Kevin and Courtney guiding me through the process!”

Backed by three pillars: family, financial fitness, and physical fitness. The Flex Financial Trading Group harbors a community that feels like family. All members are welcomed regardless of skill level and are encouraged to speak up whenever they have questions. To get a free e-Book on how to build wealth in the stock market and to book a free consultation go to the Flex Financial website website now to learn more on how to maximize your investment opportunities in 2021.

